PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It was a cultural gala at Manual High School on Wednesday night as the school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

Kids and adults alike were able to take part in the festivities which included a cultural expo, a community dinner with popular Hispanic cuisine, and a student-led presentation featuring a fashion show and live music.

For Robin Henry, the Chief Population Health Officer of Solvera Health, she believes Hispanic culture is worth celebrating all year round.

“I hope it’s more than just a month,” laughed Henry.

She continued, “There’s so much more opportunity to really bring this amazing beautiful culture to the forefront of Peoria.”

Hispanic Heritage Month originally started as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 to celebrate the culture, history, and achievements of the Hispanic community before being expanded to an entire month in 1988.