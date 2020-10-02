Manual High School PTO is raising money for crash victims families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Manual High School PTO is raising money for the families of the four women killed in a car crash on Sunday morning.

All four of the women killed in the crash were former Manual graduates.

PTO Acting Secretary Harvey Burnett says in the wake of the accident, the community is coming together to support one another.

“When all is said and done not only will we be able to make significant contributions toward the funeral expenses, but also ongoing contributions for whatever needs that come up,” said Burnett.

He says the money will help pay for things like funeral costs and other needs.

“With all of the, what do I want to say, division that we see going on, with all of the protest and different things, it’s just refreshing to see everybody come together on the common cause of loving one another,” said Burnett.

More information on how to give can be found on Manual PTO Facebook page.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected