PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria sporting goods store is recognizing Manual High School as a ‘Sole School.’

Sole School is a partnership between Hibbett Sports and Nike to give back to underserved communities.

Hundreds of students on Tuesday packed the gym for the Sole School pep rally-style kickoff which featured three-point contests, swag bags and fun prizes. Hibbett Sports representatives presented a check for $3,250 to Manual’s boys basketball team.

Ashton Rice, district sales manager at Hibbett Sports, said Manual High School brings a rich history to the Peoria basketball community. The boys were treated to new shoes and clothes for the upcoming season with the donation during a VIP shopping experience on Nov. 15.

“Just makes you feel good, make you feel really good about it, smile on your face. Just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces too when they came into the store. Just how excited they were, especially because we did a pizza party with them too. It feels really good to give back,” said Rice.

As part of continued investment in the team, Hibbett Sports will host future job fairs, fundraisers and participate in volunteer events.

The store is located in the Northwoods Mall.