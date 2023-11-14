PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has responded to two ShotSpotter alerts which sent a local school into a soft lockdown on Tuesday.

According to Peoria police, at approximately 11:03 a.m. there was a 12-round ShotSpotter alert near Proctor and Griswold Streets and a 10-round ShotSpotter alert near Ann and Griswold Streets.

No victims have been located at this time.

The Director of Communications and Community Relations for District 150, Haleemah Na’Allah, said that Manual High School has gone on a soft lockdown due to the alleged ShotSpotter.

Both ShotSpotters remain under investigation.