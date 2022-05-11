PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five students committed to a career straight out of high school.
Wednesday afternoon, Manual High School seniors pledged to work for Caterpillar (CAT) after graduation. The school hosted a signing ceremony outdoors in front of a Caterpillar D3 Dozer.
The five future CAT employees are:
- Arianha Bryant Campbell
- Perla Figueroa
- Jameer Walters
- Jaylen Pierce
- Sarai Cardona-Sainz
In a program through PPS, the students served half of their school day in a paid internship with CAT for their senior year. In those internships, each student was paired with a mentor from CAT.
Peoria Public Schools (PPS) Superintendent, Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, as well as Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, were in attendance.
Kherat said next year, CAT plans to hire 19 seniors out of high school.