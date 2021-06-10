Manufacturing company hosting job fair Saturday, looking to add dozens of new employees

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A manufacturing company is hosting a job fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at its office in El Paso.

American Buildings Company, which specializes in producing pre-engineered buildings, is hoping to add at least 40 new faces to its team.

They are hiring welders, machine operators, crane operators and some entry level positions.

“We’re seeing substantial amount of growth and in that way, I think one way that we feel ourselves are being a little bit different is we don’t think this is just a little blip, but we’re going to come up, but I think it’s an opportunity to have this growth be sustained and we can carry it through for the next few years,” said Shannon Neely, comptroller at American Buildings Company.

He said they refer to employees as “teammates.”

“We’re all rowing in the boat in the same direction, and so there’s a type of certain types of characteristics that we feel are important. We’re looking for open, honest teammates that are in by teamwork. We look for optimism, can-do attitudes. And folks are willing to take personal responsibility.”