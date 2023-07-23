BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Need something to do in the Bloomington area in the next few weeks? Look no further!

While there are always several events going on in the Bloomington-Normal area, Downtown Bloomington has events coming up for the locals to enjoy.

The Downtown Bloomington Farmer’s Market is something for the family to enjoy each Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the months of May through October. It is located on the Downtown Square in Bloomington.

The Farmer’s Market offers fresh produce and goods from local vendors in the area.

Other things on the docket for Downtown Bloomington include Pridefest, Where’s Waldo in Bloomington-Normal Party, and August First Friday Downtown Dog Days.

The Bistro’s annual Pridefest will take place July 29 beginning at 4 p.m. It will be located on the 300 block of North Main Street, right between Jefferson and Monroe Streets, according to The Bistro’s Pridefest event page.

The event is said to be family and community friendly, as there will be live music, art, local food, drag performances, and more.

Bobzay Books will be hosting a Where’s Waldo in Bloomington-Normal Party on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bookstore is hosting a big party that will include refreshments, activities, and door prizes. The party concludes the end of the free, month-long hunt for Waldo at local places in the area.

Those who participated in the hunt could pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Bloomington-Normal!” stamp card, which contains the names of all the places participating in the game. As they find a Waldo in these places, they get their card stamped or signed by that shop, according to Bobzay’s Facebook event page.

Each month, Downtown Bloomington has a First Friday event to kick off the month. For August, they will be hosting Downtown Dog Days.

Downtown Dog Days is an event where the downtown businesses will stay open later and offer specials for shoppers and their dogs, according to Downtown Bloomington’s website.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their dogs to come through and shop with their furry friends.

After shopping, people are encouraged to stick around for the Bloomington Normal Sunrise Rotary Brats and Bags event which will be happening downtown on the square.

Both events will be happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area, visit vistibn.org, downtownbloomington.org, or uptownnormal.com.