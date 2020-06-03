Many face felony charges for role in violent Bloomington Eastland Mall protest

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 15 people face felony charges for their role in Bloomington Eastland mall protest that became violent on Monday.

Police Chief Dan Donath says the group is being charged with looting, burglary, and mob action. Although he’s glad no one was injured, he says he hopes the arrests scare others who are planning a similar action.

Many Americans, like those in Bloomington, have been protesting police brutality and other unjust actions, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

So when asked what the department will do to address internal investigations that have to deal with abuse of power and officer complaints, Donath said they will continue to be transparent with the community and work with them to find solutions.

“We provide all kinds of information in regards to the things that go in our city,” said Donath. “We have a variety of things that we have for the community for them to know that we are doing the right thing.”

On of those being the department’s Facebook, which Donath said, should be the public’s go to especially during these times.

For now he’s urging small business owners to barricade their business as best they can, and is telling community members to turn on their outdoor lights, and make sure all doors are locked.