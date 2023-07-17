PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents, parents and Peoria Public Schools employees are questioning the district’s decision to spend $2 million on a splashpad near a South Peoria liquor store that is known for criminal activity.

Hedy Elliott, who teaches at Lincoln K-8 school, said the school board’s decision is the wrong one.

“My main concern is the safety of children,” she said Monday morning. “This is a dangerous corner. The corner of Griswold and Grinnell is very dangerous. Multiple people have been shot. Many, many murdered over the years.

“Any place else in the city, we would not be building a place for children to play across the street from a liquor store,” Elliott said.

The splash pad is located across the street from Griswold Liquors and in a patch of land that once was part of the Harrison Homes complex. It’s now about a block or so from the Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center.

Elliott is worried not just about crime but about the cars that drive up and down Griswold Street near the store, noting that cars often speed in that area. She’s concerned as well about the need, saying there is a splash pad near Logan School and two swimming pools, also located in South Peoria.

“It seems out of the scope of what a school district should be concerned with,” she said.

What happened earlier this year

In April, the school board voted to approve the project which had a listed cost of just over $2 million and was to be funded through a Fine Arts grant from the state. There was only one bid submitted for the project, which started this summer.

District spokeswoman Haleemah Na’Allah said in an emailed response to a series of questions that the project now costs about $2.8 million.

When asked why there was a price change, Na’Allah said there “is always contingency money built into construction projects. Material costs have risen drastically and there was additional groundwork that needed to be completed in order to install the Splashpad and surrounding hardscape and soft scape.”

Elliott and others, including Michelle Hubble, a parent whose child is in 7th grade at Reservoir Gifted Academy, questioned why the district is using money to fund the arts for a splash pad.

“We have schools that don’t have full-time art teachers, many of them spending hundreds of dollars of their own monies for supplies,” Hubble said. “Why not use the grant to benefit all the students in the district? A survey could have been sent out to teachers to see where funds would be most beneficial.”

Heather Maughan is a music teacher at Whittier Primary School. She’s also the head of the teacher union’s fine arts committee.

District Response

Na’Allah said the district is “proud to take a comprehensive approach to revitalize fine arts across the district for every student in every zip code through a variety of strategies from various sources of funding available.”

Prior to the splash pad project, the district used money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — a COVID-19 funding program — to fund replacement and repairs to existing musical instruments and to help with needs in the district’s fine arts programs.

What those needs were and how much money the district used for ESSER money wasn’t included in the emailed statement.

After they spent the ESSER money, the district received a grant of unspecified value that funded a music studio at Peoria High School and the splash pad, Na’Allah said. A condition was the money had to be spent no later than Aug. 31 of this year, she said.

The splash pad, she said, fits within the fine arts category as it will have outdoor music instruments so “students can have outdoor music-related activities during the day and

families can gather in the evening for water play as well as music events with added parking for convenience.”

The district, she said, is using several funding streams to add:

• additional, updated instruments for all 5-12 buildings

• arts materials including kilns, drawing tables and consumable supplies

• Choir robes, risers, music, etc.

• Hiring seven additional middle school band instructors

• Hired an additional part-time fine arts coordinator

The district, she said, “is committed for the first time in decades, to reinvigorate Fine Arts, including visual and performance disciplines. It is disappointing that when investments are made in the 61605 area, it’s called a waste of money.”

Location, Location, Location

Heather Maughan is a music teacher at Whittier Primary School. She’s also the head of the teacher union’s fine arts committee. To her, the idea of an outdoor concert space isn’t the best.

“You have to understand, we live in Illinois. The majority of our programs especially at the K-8 level like Annie Joe Gordon, they aren’t going to be ready to perform when it is warm outside. As far as this being an outdoor concert venue for the immediate area, I can’t see it utilized very much,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a good investment.”

She’s also not thrilled about the location.

“I think there were other locations if this was going to be made. There were other locations that would have been more feasible. There’s a large patch of grass on the other side of the school that is closer to it that’s on a bit safer corner that could have been utilized,” she said.

Perry Ward, who lives in the area, agreed. He said the area isn’t safe, noting recent and past shootings. He also said it was a waste of money to build a splash pad when more could be done for kids in the classrooms, which, he said, would lower problems outside of the schools as well.