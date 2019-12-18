Many rally in Normal ahead of President Trump Impeachment vote

NORMAL, Ill. — A House Committee approved spending six hours Wednesday debating the resolution to impeach President Donald Trump.

This comes after more than 500 impeachment rallies were held all across the country on Tuesday.

Last Friday the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach the President on counts of, abuse of power and obstructing congress during their investigation. Now the vote is in the hands of the Full house.

To encourage them on their decision dozens of people in Twin Cities came together to rally in Uptown Normal, urging the house members to vote yes.

“It was a really good rally,” said event organizer Jodie Slothower. “We got a little cold, but I think we did a good job conveying our message. People had great signs, and these people are ready for the blue wave in 2020.”

If the Full house decides Trump is guilty of the charges, he would be the third U.S President to be impeached.

The vote would then move to the Senate Judiciary Committee which would hold a trial to decide whether Trump should be removed from office.