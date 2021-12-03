Mapleton Lanxess plant to close after 30 years of operation

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — The chemical company Lanxess announced Friday that it will be closing its plant in Mapleton, Ill.

According to a press release, the closure is due to several business impacts and logistical issues, including the increased cost of shipping and raw materials.

The plant has been in operation since 1990, and it was acquired by Lanxess in 2017. The plant manufactured aluminum alkyls and alkylaluminum halides that were used in a variety of industrial applications.

The decision will affect 24 employees, who will be able to continue working at the site during the decommissioning process. Lanxess stated that the decommissioning process is expected to last up to one year.

According to the press release, Lanxess company leadership met with the affected employees and will continue communication with respect to the effect the closure will have on the employees.