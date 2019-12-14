Mapleton man arrested for animal cruelty

MAPLETON, Ill. — A six-month investigation into animal cruelty in Peoria County has led to one arrest.

22-year old Dahlton Deal of Mapleton was arrested by Peoria County Sheriff’s Investigators Friday. Deal is accused of several raccoon and possum hangings in the Glasford and Trivoli area over the last six months.

A release from the Sheriff’s office says Deal was taken into custody for six-counts of animal cruelty, four counts of disorderly conduct, burglary, and criminal trespass to residence.

He was booked into the Peoria County Jail late Friday night.