PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Mapleton man faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly driving while intoxicated after having multiple DUI convictions.

Rodney S. Bowman, 57, is accused of being under the influence of alcohol in the 7000 block of West Wheeler Road on June 17. The indictment, returned Tuesday afternoon by a Peoria County grand jury, also states he has five prior DUI convictions.

Grand jurors also returned indictments for a lesser version of aggravated DUI and for driving on a revoked driver’s license. Each of those charges have a maximum sentence of three years in prison if Bowman is convicted.

Bowman is free pending the outcome of his case. He will next appear in court on Dec. 1 to be arraigned on the charges.