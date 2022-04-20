PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois man is still on cloud nine after being on the game show “The Price is Right” on Tuesday.

Jerry Buhr from Mapleton was selected to be on the show when he was on vacation in California with his wife, Julie.

Buhr was able to play, “pass the buck” where he won $5,000 and a brand-new car.

He made it all the way o the showcase round but lost.

“I can’t say it enough: it was high energy and everyone was clapping for you and having fun. It was just a fun time,” he said.

In the end, Buhr walked away with $23,000 dollars in prizes and said he is still waiting on his Mitsubishi Mirage to be delivered.