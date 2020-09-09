‘Marathon Man’ attempts to catch more than 2,000 fish in 24 hours, breaking world record

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A professional fisherman, also known as the “Marathon Man,” attempts to break his own Guinness World Record for most fish caught in a day.
Jeff Kolodzinski has been fishing since 9 Wednesday morning at the San Koty resort in Peoria and will fish for 24 hours straight. He has to catch more than 140 fish an hour to beat lasts year’s record of 2,172 by 9 a.m. Thursday.
At 5:30 p.m. he has caught 1,237 fish, but beating his angling goal is for a good cause. He is hoping to raise $20,000 for the fishing for life foundation. You can keep with him and donate, here.
Latest Headlines
- Fall Football Practices Include Masks, Social Distancing
- Health experts fear COVID-19 is overshadowing the dangers of vaping
- I-74 eastbound ramp shutdown because of a semi rollover
- Republicans praise, Democrats criticize President Trump’s extended offshore drilling ban
- Pekin’s Marigold Festival shines on during the pandemic