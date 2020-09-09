‘Marathon Man’ attempts to catch more than 2,000 fish in 24 hours, breaking world record

Jeff Kolodzinski has been fishing since 9 Wednesday morning at the SanKoty resort in Peoria and will fish for 24 hours straight.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A professional fisherman, also known as the “Marathon Man,” attempts to break his own Guinness World Record for most fish caught in a day.

Jeff Kolodzinski has been fishing since 9 Wednesday morning at the San Koty resort in Peoria and will fish for 24 hours straight. He has to catch more than 140 fish an hour to beat lasts year’s record of 2,172 by 9 a.m. Thursday.

At 5:30 p.m. he has caught 1,237 fish, but beating his angling goal is for a good cause. He is hoping to raise $20,000 for the fishing for life foundation. You can keep with him and donate, here.

