NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After securing $500,000, a Bloomington-Normal non-profit is hoping to expand its space and partner with other organizations in the area.

MarcFirst and the Town of Normal partnered Monday night by a unanimous vote. The vote from the city council granted MarcFirst $500,000 of the town’s ARPA money to purchase a 35,000 sq. feet building.

While MarcFirst will move most of its services to a vacant office building off of Jacobsen Ave., the Regional Office of Education #17 will also move in thanks to a partnership between both organizations.

ROE #17 will call the space home to its new Bridge Academy program that will launch in the Fall of 2022.

The Bridge Academy will have space for classrooms and will have direct access to MarcFirst therapists and staff to support Academy students.

ROE #17’s Bridge Academy serves students with mental health concerns who are at risk for hospitalization or were recently hospitalized. The program helps transition students back into a regular school environment and the goal is to make them realize their full potential.

Regional superintendent Mark Jontry said the building is an ideal space to launch a new program.

“That’s one of the core tenants for the Bridge Academy model is the ability for those clinical services to be delivered in the educational setting and so by virtue of having the partnership with MarcFirst on site is going to allow those services be directly delivered,” Jontry said.

The building, a former Compeer Finance site, is located next to Shephard Park. Jontry said that the facility will also be used in assisting students.

“The fact that we are right next door to a park is going to be very beneficial in terms of getting some of that outdoor recreation and things that we know are supportive in dealing with the entire social, emotional needs of a student,” Jontry said.

ROE #17 serves students and schools located within McLean, Livingston, DeWitt and Logan counties.