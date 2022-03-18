NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — March 18 is Natural Gas Utility Workers Day.

Friday, natural gas utility workers around the country are being recognized for the work they do. Something Bloomington-Normal area native and Nicor Gas Operations Mechanic Adam Follick never thought he’d be a part of.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be working for a gas company, especially wanting to be a police officer growing up,” said Follick.

But he said his time in the industry has been positive.

“Ya know I’ve been here seven years with the company, I did three years of meter reading, sixth months out in our storage facility, and then this job I got about three and a half years ago and been doing it ever since, and I love it,” said Follick.

He added, his position requires him to be a jack of all trades, doing gas turn-offs & turn on’s, painting meter sets, conducting leak investigations, as well as ensuring the safety of all customers.

“We respond to all emergencies, whether it be fires, gas leaks, hit services, carbon monoxide calls, if anybody’s having issues with their gas, we’re the first responders on scene to all of those,” said Follick.

Nicor Gas Community Relations Manager for the Bloomington-Normal area Bernie Anderson said it’s important to highlight the work natural gas utility workers do.

“They are the individuals that make it possible for natural gas to be delivered to you safely, and reliably, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, on some of the most inclement days of the year,” said Anderson.

And Follick said he enjoys being able to meet new faces on the job every day.

“Just being able to interact with different people, meet new people every single day, and just to ensure their safety, is one of the most rewarding things,” said Follick.

He also mentioned that any Nicor customer having an emergency should never hesitate to call 888-Nicor4u. (888-642-6748)