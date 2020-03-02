PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether you drink it to wake up, warm-up or just like the taste. Coffee is one of the world’s most popular drinks.

March is National Caffeine Awareness Month and while there are health benefits from caffeine its easy to overlook the downsides.

Doctors say consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine or three to four cups of coffee per day can be beneficial. But drinking over that amount can lead to harmful side effects.

“I don’t think I’m physically addicted but emotionally, psychologically I would say yes,” said Jay Harms who drinks coffee every day.

Caffeine can increase your energy levels and even boost your metabolic rate, but too much too late in the day isn’t a good thing.

“No coffee after one or two o’clock, caffeine has a half-life of six hours so if you have it at one o’clock still it’s only going to be half the level at seven o’clock at night. Even if you sleep it’s not going to be the deep restful sleep with caffeine on board,” said CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus.

Doctors say that lack of sleep can affect your diet leading to a slippery slope of side effects.

“When you don’t sleep well at night it elevates hormones that increase your appetite. Also the more sugary foods you eat it actually triggers insomnia and that’s because you’ll have blood sugar spikes that will lead to increased adrenaline that will cause restlessness during your sleep,” said sleep specialist at and Chief Medical Officer at RWJ Barnabas Health.

Instead of caffeine, taking a 20-minute nap when you’re feeling tired can make a big difference.

“No more than 40 minutes because if you go longer than 40 minutes you go into deep stages of sleep and wake up groggy and confused. If you have to as a countermeasure saving the caffeine for when you feel sleepy,” said Dr. Ash.

If you feel like your caffeine consumption is a bit high, try monitoring your intake this month or work on cutting back.