PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members are ending the weekend celebrating German culture.

The German-American Society held its annual Marchtoberfest Sunday at the Lindenhof in Peoria. Members of the society said the event marks the half-way point to Octoberfest.

According to those with the German-American Society , the fest signals the end of Winter and the start of Spring similar to Oktoberfest signaling the end of Summer and the beginning of Fall.

They said the significance comes from a tradition where Germans would make the beer in March and store it to drink in the summer.

“What makes this event special is the] food, the music, the fun, meet new friends, Oh yea my hat is special today,” said Jeff Pulfer, the chairman of the German American Society.