Marigold Festival canceled, committee offer alternatives

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite the current health concerns preventing the Marigold Festival this year, the Marigold Festival Committee offers an alternative.

The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce Marigold Festival Committee will host ‘A Taste of Marigold.’ This event will offer a virtual Marigold Festival along with a drive-thru parade, drive-in movie night, the marigold medallion hunt, and the chalk walk contest. Organizers wrote in a statement this will allow families to continue this tradition in a safe and social distance way.

The pageant and the carnival will not be held year and there will be no celebrity guests. Taste of Marigold will be hosted on the weekend of Labor Day, Sept. 11-13.

