Marijuana arrests plummet in Illinois’ 5 largest suburbs

Local News

by: AP Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Ill.– Marijuana arrests dropped significantly in Chicago’s largest suburbs, a change many say is caused by decriminalization and a change of attitude toward the drug. 

Arrests for marijuana-related crimes plummeted by a range of  63% and roughly 80% from 2015 to 2018 in the five largest suburbs — Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Joliet, and Waukegan. The Aurora Beacon-News reports that a major reason for the decline in arrests is a 2016 change in state law that moved to issue citations instead of arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Illinois police chiefs association president Steven Stelter says Illinois’ overall mindset has changed toward the drug. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story