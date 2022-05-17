EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A marijuana dispensary is now getting moved to South Main Street in East Peoria.

Roy Sorce, the owner of Sorce Enterprises, is relocating his marijuana dispensary. The East Peoria City Council was happy to unanimously approve this relocation, as it was approved once before.

Previously, the dispensary was located at 3201 N. Main St. It’s now being moved to 300 S. Main St. near the Cedar Street Bridge, just 13 minutes away from its previous building.

Sorce plans on demolishing the South Main Street property to rebuild a recreational cannabis processor, transporter, infuser, and craft grower.

“We did approve this at that location, so I understand the ask. And I am going to be more than supportive of this, this evening,” said Mayor of East Peoria John Kahl.

The timeline is still up in the air at this moment.