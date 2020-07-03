Marina law enforcement urging you to practice boat safety this holiday weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Health experts and law enforcement encourage you to have fun on July 4th, but responsibly.

The Fon Du Lac Park District Director, Michael Johnson, urges you to limit alcohol consumption, make sure life jackets are available on your boat and tell someone where you are headed in case of an emergency. Johnson said launching fireworks from your boat is illegal. He said you can hurt yourself or end up behind bars.

It’s just not a good idea as well as if you’re caught doing it. It is illegal and you’re probably be arrested for it for either reckless operation of the watercraft or disorderly conduct. Michael Johnson, Fon Du Lac Park District Director

Advanced Medical Transport community resource manager, Josh Bradshaw emphasizes keeping necessary supplies on board. Bradshaw said water-levels have been fluctuating and debris could be floating in the river.

“If you were to encounter a submerged object it’s really important to have your life vest on in case anyone goes overboard they can just pop right back up again and it almost makes them easier to find in the water and easier to get out of the water,” Bradshaw said.

He encourages you to use your common sense and be courteous.