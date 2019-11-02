Marines and bikers are making sure children have a merry Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. — The Marines Toys for Tots program are partnering with Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson to bring awareness to the Toys for Tots program as well as collect toys for less fortunate children through the Peoria and Tazewell counties.

Sergeant Frank Isaac Tartsah, coordinator for the Marine Toys for Tots program, said this fundraiser is a reflection of the community’s support.

The Harley riders rode 43 miles, Saturday, throughout the county and are helping to collect donations and new unwrapped toys for children.

“It’s the community helping the community. The Toys For Tots program is directed at helping the children who are less fortunate, make sure they receive a toy,” Tartsah said. “So this community has gathered themselves and their resources to help provide that.”

Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson accountant, Tiffany Rogers said this program helps show the softer side for bikers as well as provide something special for children.

“Bikers definitely have a misconception sometimes, but we love our children and we love our community and we want to provide a very merry Christmas for everybody,” Rogers said.

There are currently big white donation boxes located at the Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson location.

More information on how to make a donation as well as donation locations can be found on their website.