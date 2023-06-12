BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A mix of federal, local and state agencies conducted maritime training exercises at Mendenhall Park in Bartonville Monday. It was meant for testing response capabilities in the Illinois River and included several different procedures.

Federal agencies such as the United States Coast Guard were there, as well as local agencies such as the Peoria Fire Department. The purpose of the exercise is to make sure law enforcement is prepared in case an attack were to happen from the Illinois River.

Fon-Du-Lac Park Police Chief Chance Barlow believes it’s important to have all the represented agencies together to work through communications.

“This is an opportunity for us to train together, it’s also an opportunity for everybody to get to know each other, so communication, getting that honed in is the most important part,” Barlow said.

The event is done annually to make sure marine emergency response is well coordinated. Scott Avery from the Illinois Conservation Police said the training leads to a well-coordinated effort from all three levels.

“When there is a large Homeland Security emergency, this allows us to, one, our communication is huge and allows each agency to talk and coordinate together, so we can all come together from a federal, state, and local standby,” Avery said.

Command post operations were set up at Mendenhall Park in Bartonville.