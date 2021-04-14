Mark Luft passes his first legislation as a state representative

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Rep. Mark Luft (Pekin) passed his first legislation as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives Wednesday, April 14.

According to a press release, Rep. Luft helped pass House Bill 1926. The bill would repeal the City and Village Tuberculosis Sanitariums Division of the Illinois Municipal Code, which is an obsolete state mandate that requires municipalities to operate tuberculosis sanitariums and contagious disease hospitals.

Luft said his experience as Mayor of Pekin inspired him to bring House Bill 1926 to the house floor.

“With a background in local government, I’m glad I can bring a mayor’s perspective to the House of Representatives and help get redundant, obsolete laws off the books,” Luft said. “This has been a burden on the counties, health departments, and municipalities who have to levy tax and budget for this process. This is just a matter of clean-up. We’re here to add things on to the books to make things better, and we’re also here to remove things off the books to make things better.”

Luft was sworn in for his first term in the Illinois House of Representatives in January. Luft said he was proud to follow in his father’s footsteps to serve in the general assembly.

“I’m very proud as a freshman to be here. Just one note and I promised that I would do this the first time I got to speak on this floor, and it’ll be the last time I say this, but the thing I’m most proud of, standing here today, is to be standing on the same floor that my father did at one time,” Luft said. “It makes me very proud, while he is still with us, for him to be able to see me stand on the same floor.”

House Bill 1926 is now headed to the Illinois State Senate for consideration.