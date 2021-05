PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Grown’s Market 309 is expanding to help more people in Peoria.

Starting Sunday, May 23, it’s open to people who live in the 61604 zip code.

Organizers said their goal to make healthy foods accessible and said the expansion helps work towards that goal.

Now, people in both the 61604 and 61605 zip codes can buy fresh food at the market.

It’s open at the Logan Recreation Center on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Both cash and EBT are accepted.