Market fundraiser held for non-profit that covers costs of vet bills

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local vendors showed off their products Sunday, March 28, in hopes of raising money for sick and injured pets.

The Bear’s Bites Foundation hosting a spring market in Peoria Sunday with around 20 local vendors. The foundation is a branch of the local dog treat business Bear’s Bites, a single ingredient dog treat.

Bear’s Bites Foundation covers up to $500 of people’s veterinarian bills for their sick and injured pets and helps keep the family pet in people’s homes.

All proceeds from Sunday’s market went directly to the cause. Owner and founder of the Bears’ Bites Foundation Samm Hutchison said vet bills can get very expensive and wanted to help out other pet owners after suffering a tragic loss.

“It’s actually something we wanted to do for about four years now because we lost a pet,” Hutchison said. “Five years ago we lost Tank and he had some pretty expensive medical bills at the end when he got sick. Not everybody can just find the means to do that so my husband and I really wanted to help.”

Sunday’s market was the second event hosted by the foundation which was started in August 2020.

Bear’s Bites Foundation accepts donations as well on their website.