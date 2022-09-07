This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from “CODA.” (Apple TV+ via AP)

PRINCETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Princeton Public Library announced Wednesday that they, along with libraries across the state, will host award-winning actress and Illinois native Marlee Matlin in honor of Deaf Awareness Month.

The event will be a free virtual conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend, but pre-registration is required.

Matlin, the youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar for the film “Children of a Lesser God,” will discuss the highs and lows of her Hollywood career as well as her journey as a Deaf activist.

Over the course of her career, Matlin has received Emmy nominations for her work on Seinfeld, The West Wing, and Law & Order: SVU. She recently starred in the movie “CODA,” which received multiple awards at the 2022 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Matlin has also been a longtime advocate for the Deaf community. She has written a bestselling biography and released a smartphone app to help users learn American Sign Language.

As the library release said, Matlin continues to break down barriers for herself and others through her acting, awareness, and writing. She has so aptly stated, “The only thing I can’t do is hear. The rest is there for the taking.”

This conversation will be offered in ASL and translated to English through an interpreter.

This event is presented as part of Princeton Public Library’s new partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, a collaborative effort designed to bring virtual events with bestselling, esteemed, and diverse speakers to library patrons across the state. More than 140 libraries have joined the second season of Illinois Libraries Present which is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).​