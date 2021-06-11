Marquette Heights man appears in court for March murder of Peoria man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Marquette Heights man appeared in Peoria County Courthouse Thursday in the latest development of a missing person case turned homicide investigation.

Allen K. Schimmelpfennig, 28, was indicted for the murder of 32-year-old Gabriel K. Cook and concealment of a homicide.

Cook was reported missing on March 9. The Peoria County Sheriff’s office found a vehicle on fire on Kickapoo Creek Road on March 8, that was believed to been taken by Cook from his family without permission.

Prosecutors laid out a timeline of what led up to the murder.

They said on March 8 the two men traveled from Schimmelpfennig’s home to his storage unit in North Peoria. There, the pair allegedly got into an argument over drugs and money.

Prosecutors presented cell phone and ankle bracelet data from Tazewell County that confirms Schimmelpfennig’s presence at the crime scene. They said they found spent shell casings and Cook’s blood in the storage unit.

Cook’s body has not been found.

The judge set the bond at $2 million. A preliminary hearing is set for July 8.