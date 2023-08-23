MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A Marquette Heights teen has died after suffering an accidental gunshot to the head Saturday.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Marquette Heights Police officers were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Road at 9:24 p.m. Saturday, where they found Caden J. Thomas, 15, with a gunshot wound.

First-responders began life-saving measures and transported him to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition. Despite the treatment, Thomas succumbed to his injuries and died at OSF at 11:38 p.m.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Thomas suffered an unintentional gunshot wound to the head. The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police as an unfortunate accident.

There are no further details available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.