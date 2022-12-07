PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday.

According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was driving one of the vehicles–was critically injured in the crash and transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. Despite aggressive treatment, he died four days after the crash on Dec. 3.

Mitchell’s cause of death was due to severe and multiple blunt force trauma injuries. His toxicology is pending.

The crash that led to Mitchell’s death happened at the intersection of Harding and Washington in Morton on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 4:20 p.m.

82-year-old Patricia Mitchell, Harold’s wife, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.