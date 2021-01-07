Manito couple reunited after 53 days apart

MANITO, Ill. (WMBD) — A couple that has been married for more than 60 years was reunited after 53 days apart at the Lodge at Manito.

Stanley Noll, 83, left The Lodge to receive treatment for bladder cancer, leaving his wife, 81-year-old Faye Noll, behind.

The couple’s daughter Sherry Gilson said her father spent 29 days getting treatment in Springfield, 10 days recovering in Mason district hospital, and the last 14 days isolated in the Lodge before he was able to see his wife again.

“It was a very happy day, and she was happy too,” Noll said.

Gilson said her mother has sundowners and lives on the memory side of the Lodge.

“Some days she knows everything, some days she gets a little confused, and during the 52 days she didn’t see dad she was starting to wonder if he was still around. When she actually saw him for the first time she knew then,” Gilson said.

Noll added he is recovering well, and can now walk without a walker.