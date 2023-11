LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A rural Marseilles man was arrested by LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday after an investigation surrounding the criminal sexual assault of a child.

Andrew D. Haines, 39, is being charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Sheriff Adam Diss.

Diss said Haines is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail pending a detention hearing.