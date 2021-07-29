Marseilles woman taken to Morris hospital with minor injuries following car accident

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday afternoon, a Marseilles woman was taken to Morris hospital with minor injuries after a single-vehicle accident.

Constance Paterimos, who’s 75-years-old, was going northbound near 2754 E 2625th Road in Manlius Township when she lost control and overcorrected her vehicle.

This resulted in Paterimos leaving the roadway to the west, hitting a guardrail, becoming airborne, and landing in a ditch on the right side of the vehicle.

She was taken by Marseilles ambulance to Morris Hospital with minor injuries, but was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.

Paterimos was released on a promise to comply.