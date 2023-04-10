HENRY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) John Deere backhoe.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the backhoe went missing near the intersection of Illinois Route 18 and Illinois Route 26 just east of the Illinois River near Henry. The machine went missing sometime between late Thursday and early Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a universal key was most likely used to take the backhoe.

The tractor is a 2008 John Deere 310 SJ. It is yellow with gray accents and has a blue IDOT decal on the hood. There is a thumb attachment on the rear bucket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 246-2115.