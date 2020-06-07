The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man from Lacon

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department asking the public for help finding a missing person.
54-year-old Todd Hageman was last seen leaving rural Lacon around 5 p.m. Thursday in a white 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Anyone who has seen Hageman is encouraged to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 309-246-2115.
