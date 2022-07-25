PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois students are just days away from returning to school, and the district is still ironing out some budget and program measures at the board meeting Monday.

The former vice president of the Peoria Public School Board, Martha Ross, is now president.

Ross will take the place of the former president, Gregory Wilson. Wilson was sworn back into serving District 2. Accompanying him will be Paris McConnell, a new face that has served Peoria Public Schools for over 20 years.

All items on the agenda were approved except for item #26 due to further negotiations.

One item approved Monday deals with the safety of students and staff. After recent mass shootings across the county, schools are looking to take a step further with camera systems, and Peoria Public Schools is one of them.

Intelisee was brought to the board for approval and passed. The AI system detects guns, possible slip and fall accidents, and other possible threats. The total cost for Intellisee is $40,380.00 and this includes a one-year license for up to 64 cameras.

Looking at Uvalde, Texas… where the young man parked the vehicle outside, walked into the building with a long rifle, and made his way to the classroom, the Intellisee will give you that information right when he got out of that vehicle. The officers will be able to neutralize the threat outside the building,” said Director of Security Officers, Demario Boone.

The Elite Program contract was also approved, the one-year contract will cost $298,184.

The other Elite Program contract approved was the Game Changer Behavior program, the program will cost $500,000. Concerns were raised about the certifications of the teachers running the program.

“During the school day in a public school, is it legal to send a student to school with someone without certification to supervise kids?” one teacher asked.

In response, Superintendent Dr. Kherat said, “We do have a certified teacher assigned to game changer this upcoming school year and we last year we did have two part-time teachers.”

School begins Wednesday, August 3, 2022.