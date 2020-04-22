Martial arts studio offers virtual lessons for students

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — In the past month, more children have been transitioning to online learning and training.

Michael Yates, owner of Kuk Sool Won of Pekin Martial Arts Academy, is offering children a different kind of virtual training.

Yates said normally his martial arts studio would be filled with students anxious to learn and be active, but Illinois’ shelter-in-place order has left his dojo empty.

“It’s not the same without having the kids in here,” Yates said. “Having the energy and the noise and basically just having the kids around.”

He said once his staff, his students, and their parents adapted to the idea of a virtual setting, he started offering five different classes Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays via zoom and Facebook live in mid-March.

He’s converted part of his studio into a makeshift video recording area where he stands in front of a green screen and instructs his students on the fundamentals of martial arts.

“In this world of chaos, we’re providing a sense of calm,” Yates said. “It’s something that they know, something that they welcome.”

Yates said although the setting is different and there’s a lack of contact, he’s still able to offer his students the same guidance, discipline, and training they’d normally get.

“The training is a little different, but the essence is the same,” Yates said. “In martial arts, our goal, our mission is to adapt no matter what the situation is.”

Yates said the community has been very supportive of their virtual lessons. He said nothing is going to stop their ultimate mission.

“We are going to keep training, we’re going to keep kicking, we’re going to keep punching, we’re going to keep advancing,” Yates said. “We’re not going to let anything slow us down.”