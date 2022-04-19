BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A country-wide mask mandate being dropped extends not only to air travel, but also to buses.

Connect Transit in the Twin Cities decided to drop masking requirements and allow masks to be optional for passengers.

The public transportation’s General Manager David Braun said they will comply with TSA requirements. Barriers to protect operators will still be in place, and they will give masks out to the public on request until they run out.

“What we found, though, is that we were giving a lot of masks away. As they boarded the bus without a mask because they were unaccustomed to bringing one with them, our drivers were handing them a mask, telling them they needed to wear it onboard the bus. So, it’s funny, we became a supplier of masks,” Braun said.

A statement from CityLink in Peoria says the company will also allow masks for drivers and passengers to be optional.