GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A pair of masked men held up a Galesburg Dairy Queen restaurant on Thursday, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Galesburg police, the theft occurred at about 9 a.m. when two men, wearing masks and gloves, entered the store, located at 1048 Grand Ave. One man placed a bag on the counter and an employee saw a gun’s barrel sticking out.

After they got the money out of the register, they fled. The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044. Those wishing to report information can also “text a tip” to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips App.