BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Public School District 87 announced that it will be mask optional effective immediately Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to an email from District 87 Superintendent Barry M. Reilly, the change came after the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) voted against extending IDPH Emergency Rules regarding masking requirements in schools.

District 87 will still highly recommend students and staff wear masks, but it will not be required.

Masks will still be required on school busses de to a federal mandate.

Superintendent Reilly also reminded parents to not send their children to school if they are sick or test positive for COVID-19.