PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center announced today that it will no longer require masks.

This is alongside Illinois’ decision to lift mask requirements Monday, Feb. 28.

By not having to check for masks, employees said this should make security lines move much smoother.

Performers are still allowed to enforce mask requirements for their shows, and people who choose to wear masks are welcomed.

“Restrictions are easing and people are feeling more comfortable being out and about… that encourages people to come out to more events. So we have seen higher attendance, and we’re back to that pre-pandemic attendance that we were expecting before everything,” said marketing manager Kelsy Martin.

She said there are already 39 events scheduled for March.