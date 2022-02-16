MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Masks are off at Unit 5 schools.

The district is now recommending masks be worn while in schools, but they are no longer required.

“We understand this is a sudden change in how our schools have been operating. We were hoping to have a few days to implement any changes but JCAR’s decision accelerated the timeline. Schools in Illinois have not been given clear guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education or the Governor’s Office regarding how to transition from the decision,” the district wrote in an email to parents.

However, the federal order that requires face masks on all public transportation, including school buses, is not a part of recent litigation and remains in effect until the CDC rescinds the order.