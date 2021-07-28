Masks now required at driver services facilities, Illinois capitol building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Masks will now be required at driver service facilities, Secretary of State offices, and the Illinois State Capitol Building beginning Monday, Aug. 2.

Secretary of State Jesse White stressed that it is imperative for his facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year in a press release. White said reinstating the mask policy for employees and customers will help achieve this goal.

White is reminding customers that his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until Jan. 1, 2022. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Jan. 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into a facility.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.