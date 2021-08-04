Masks now required for workers, visitors at all City of Peoria offices

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With COVID-19 numbers rising in the area, Peoria City leaders have announced masks will be required in all buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

All employees will be subject to temperature checks at the beginning of each shift. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed inside.

Social distancing will be encouraged, and in-person meetings are to be avoided as much as possible.

Buildings will remain open to the public, but contactless services via the internet, email and phone are encouraged, according to a press release. Public meetings will continue to be held remotely until Aug. 21.

All workspaces will need to be adjusted to allow for six feet of distance between co-workers. Remote work is allowed if approved by the HR director.