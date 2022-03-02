NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) announced Wednesday that it will be updating its masking policy.

According to an email sent to students, starting March 21, masks will be optional in classrooms and laboratories.

Under the current rules that went into effect on Feb. 28, ISU still required masks to be worn in classrooms and laboratories. After March 21, students will be expected to continue wearing face coverings in classes if requested by the instructor.

Then email states that the change in policy is due to updated state and CDC face-covering guidance, which is now based on local hospitalization numbers. McLean County currently faces a low level of risk from COVID-19, according to the daily COVID update.

Face coverings will still be recommended in all university facilities, but will not be required.

The three exceptions that require masks are:

Clinical settings, including Student Health Services, Student Counseling Services, COVID-19 testing sites, and other exceptions listed on the Coronavirus website.

University events when required by contract with speakers, performers, etc.

Public transportation (including Connect Transit buses) and in other federally mandated sites.

As a courtesy, masks are expected to be used in private offices or resident hall rooms upon the occupant’s request.

These changes are not affecting the university’s COVID-19 testing or vaccination requirements.

Updated information about ISU’s COVID-19 policy is available on the university’s website.