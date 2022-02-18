PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With safety in mind, Peoria Public Schools have decided to continue enforcing masks within the district.

In a statement Friday, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said an Illinois appellate court confirmed the district has the authority to enforce the COVID-19 measures it already had in place.

“We are gratified by the court’s decision, as universal masking and other proven safety measures has allowed us to provide our students with the in-person learning environment they need throughout this school year. We will continue to follow these proven protocols until such time as our public health partners advise us that restrictions can be safely lifted.” Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat

Kherat went on to say the administration was encouraged to see COVID-19 cases dropping in the last few weeks and that they remain optimistic about what it will mean for the school community in the future.