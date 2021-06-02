Mason City man arrested for possession of child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old from Mason City has been arrested for posession of child pornography.

The Illinois Stae Police Division of Criminal Investigations announced the arrest of Cole D. Harris Wednesday.

January 21, an investigation was launched after it was learned a subject was distributing child pornography videos via social media.

On March 22, a search warrant was applied for and granted for Harris’ residence. On May 26, four counts of possession of child pornography were approved against him.

An arrest warrant was issued and his bond was set at $100,000.

Harris turned himself in at the Mason County Jail May 27 and was released on bond.