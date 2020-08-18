Mason County Health officials announce county’s first COVID-19 related death

HAVANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mason County Health officials announced the county’s first COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.

The Health Department released the following statement on Facebook.

In order to protect the privacy of the individual and allow the family to mourn in peace, we will not be releasing any additional information about the individual. Please understand that additional information would serve no purpose in protecting the public’s health and we remind all of our residents to wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect your friends, family and neighbors. Our whole community mourns, and we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends.”

Mason County Health Department Facebook Page

The county has reported 64 total positive tests.

55 of those patients have recovered. One person is in the hospital with COVID-19, and now one person has died from the virus.

